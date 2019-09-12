Realme 10000 mAh power bank to launch in India tomorrow

Earlier this month, along with the launch of Realme Q smartphone in China, the company also introduced a few accessories, including the Realme power bank. Now, the company is all set to launch the same power bank in India tomorrow along with the Realme XT smartphone.

The company has teased the launch of its 10000 mAh Realme Power Bank in India through Twitter. The tweet from the company reads: “Power that lets you stay connected at all times! Launching at 12:30 PM, 13th September on http://realme.com/in.”

Since the power bank has already been launched in China, we know what to expect from it when it makes its way to the Indian shores. It is about 12.5mm thick and comes with USB Type-C and Type-A ports for charging two devices simultaneously.

It also supports 18W two-way fast charging and comes with features like protection from over current, over-power, short circuit, over charger or discharge, and more. The company claims that the power bank gets charged in 3.28 hours with 18W charger and in 5.36 hours with 10W charger.

The Realme 10000 mAh power bank comes in three color options — yellow, gray and red. In China, it is available for purchase at a price of 99 Yuan, which roughly converts to ₹999. We expect similar pricing in the Indian market as well, if not less.

