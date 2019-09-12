Vivo U10 is getting launched in India on 24th September

Last month, it was rumored that Vivo could launch several new smartphones in the Indian market, including the U-series. After launching Vivo Z1 Pro, S1, and most recently Z1X, the company is now reportedly gearing up to launch Vivo U10 in India.

Today, the phone’s listing on Amazon India has confirmed that the Vivo U10 will get launched in India on 24th September. The phone is said to be priced under ₹12,000, making it a budget smartphone and is expected to go on sale soon after its launch.

The Amazon listing reveals that the smartphone will support 18W fast charging technology. Thanks to this feature, it will offer 4.5 hours of smartphone usage with just 10 minutes of charging. The teaser image of the Vivo U10 has already confirmed a waterdrop notch on top of the display.

Along with all these, the company says that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor but has not revealed which chipset. The company is promoting this new U-series with the ‘#UnstoppableU’ branding.

Currently, Vivo is the third leading smartphone brand in the Indian market with a market share of 11 percent. Xiaomi is leading the market with over 28 percent market share, followed by Samsung with around 25 percent market share.

Source