Realme RMX1991 full specifications leaked through TENAA listing

Ahead of the launch of Realme XT smartphone tomorrow in India, another Realme phone with model number RMX1991 has appeared on TENAA with full specifications and images. While the company has not said anything about it, the phone is believed to be the Realme XT Pro.

The smartphone measures 158.7 x 75.2 x 8.6mm and weighs 182 grams. The handset features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that carries support for full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2 GHz.

The device packs 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of microSD card. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand phone’s storage capacity. It is also listed to come powered by Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

As for the cameras, there’s a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel lens and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors placed on the top-left of the Realme RMX1991’s rear. The front notch has a 32-megapixel selfie snapper and the phone is also equipped with an in-screen fingerprint reader.

The smartphone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery and the phone’s listing in the 3C’s database confirmed that the device will come shipped with a 30W charger. Based on the previous claim by a leakster, the phone could come powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC.

Meanwhile, the company’s first 64 MP camera smartphone — Realme XT is all set to go official tomorrow in India. It is confirmed to be powered by a 2.3GHz Snapdragon 712 SoC and feature a 16-megapixel front camera.

