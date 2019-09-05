Realme XT with 64 MP quad-camera to launch in India on 13th September

After launching the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro (Review) smartphones in the Indian market last month, the company is now gearing up to launch its new smartphone named Realme XT featuring a 64 MP primary camera sensor in a quad-camera setup.

While the company has already announced that the phone will get launched in India in the month of September, no specific date was revealed, until now. Today, Realme has confirmed that the phone will get launched on 13th September in India.

It will be the first smartphone in India to feature a 64 MP primary rear camera having Samsung GW1 sensor and f/1.8 aperture. It will be coupled with an 8 MP 118° ultra-wide angle lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.25 aperture, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP camera for 4cm macro with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture are same.

The smartphone will also come with features like AI scene recognition, Chrome boost, Super nightscape and Expert mode, among others. Recently teased image of the phone reveals that it will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, thus an AMOLED display similar to the Realme X. We expect the phone to have a pop-up camera sensor but it has not been confirmed yet.

The Realme XT will come in two color options — Pearl Blue and Pearl White colors. The phone’s pricing as well as availability information will be revealed at the launch event in India next week.

