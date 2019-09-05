Along with the Lenovo K10 Note and A6 Note smartphones in the Indian market, the company has also launched its flagship device — Lenovo Z6 Pro. The phone is priced at ₹33,999 in India and will go on sale via Flipkart from 11th September.

The smartphone comes with a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a tiny waterdrop notch on the top. It comes with support for DC dimming and HDR 10. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor as well as support for Face Unlock feature.

The device is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. In India, the phone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. For an optimized gaming experience, the phone also features Game Turbo game acceleration.

As for the optics, the smartphone comes with four camera sensors on the back. There’s a 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 16 MP super wide-angle lens with 125-degree field-of-view, an 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2 MP super video camera with f/1.8 aperture, 2.9micron pixel size, and 6-axis OIS.

It comes with features like super night scene mode, super-macro images up to 2.39 through a super wide-angle lens, Hyper Video and Double View Vlog. On the front side, the device comes equipped with 32 MP AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Lenovo Z6 Pro include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-frequency GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also supports LDAC, AAC, and aptX HD audio codecs as well as Dolby Atmos.

In the software department, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own ZUI 11 custom interface on top. The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery, which comes with support for 27W fast charging as well as reverse charging.

Lenovo Z6 Pro Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 640 GPU

Adreno 640 GPU RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: ZUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie

ZUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.39-inch Full HD + (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a tiny waterdrop notch on the top, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DC dimming, and HDR 10

6.39-inch Full HD + (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a tiny waterdrop notch on the top, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DC dimming, and HDR 10 Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 16 MP super wide-angle lens with 125-degree field of view + 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP super video camera with f/1.8 aperture

48 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 16 MP super wide-angle lens with 125-degree field of view + 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP super video camera with f/1.8 aperture Front Camera: 32 MP AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture

32 MP AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Game Turbo, Hyper Video

In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Game Turbo, Hyper Video Colors: Black

Black Battery: 4000 mAh with 27W fast charging and reverse charging

Pricing and Availability in India

Price: ₹33,999

₹33,999 Availability: From 11th September via Flipkart

Offers