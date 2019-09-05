Lenovo

Lenovo K10 Note and A6 Note smartphones launched in India; pricing starts at ₹7,990

By Jeet

At a launch event in New Delhi, India, Lenovo has today launched two new smartphones in the Indian market — Lenovo K10 Note and Lenovo A6 Note. Along with these two, the company has also launched Lenovo Z6 Pro in India.

Lenovo K10 Note

The Lenovo K10 Note features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE octa-core processor.

The phone comes in two variants based on memory configuration — 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM having 128 GB internal storage.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup which comes with a 16 MP main sensor, an 8 MP 2X Optical Zoom lens, and a third sensor for depth sensing. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band) + GLONASS, and USB Type-C. Running Android 9 Pie OS, the phone is powered by a 4050 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Specifications

  • CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE processor
  • GPU: Adreno 616 GPU
  • RAM: 4/6 GB
  • Operating System: Android 9 Pie with ZUI 11
  • Display: 6.3-inch Full HD+ with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 93 percent screen-to-body ratio
  • Rear Camera: Triple camera — 16 MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Dual LED flash, 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture for 2x loss-less and 8x hybrid zoom, 5 MP camera with f/2.2 aperture for portrait shots
  • Front Camera: 16 MP
  • Internal Storage: 64/128 GB
  • Connectivity:  Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band) + GLONASS, and USB Type-C
  • Other: Fingerprint Sensor, Dolby Audio
  • Colors: Knight Black and Stardust Blue
  • Battery: 4050 mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability

  • Price of 4 GB + 64 GB: ₹13,999
  • Price of 6 GB + 128 GB: ₹15,999
  • Availability: From 16th September via Flipkart

Lenovo A6 Note

Another smartphone launched today in India by the company is Lenovo A6 Note. The phone features a 6.09-inch HD+ display with the same 19.5:9 aspect ratio and offers 88 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, this one is powered by a 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor. It comes packed with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. There’s also a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity.

As for the cameras, the phone has a 13 MP + 2 MP dual camera setup on the back and on the front side, it features a 5 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. The Lenovo A6 Note comes in two colors — Blue and Black.

Specifications

  • CPU: 2.0 GHz octa-core processor
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Operating System: Android 9 Pie
  • Display: 6.09-inch HD+ with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 88 percent STB ratio
  • Rear Camera: Dual Camera — 13 MP + 2 MP
  • Front Camera:  5 MP
  • Internal Storage: 32 GB
  • Expandable Storage: Up to 256 GB
  • Connectivity:  Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
  • Other: Fingerprint Sensor
  • Colors: Blue and Black
  • Battery: 4000 mAh with 10W charging support

Pricing and Availability

  • Price of 3 GB + 32 GB: ₹7,999
  • Availability: From 11th September via Flipkart