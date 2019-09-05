Lenovo K10 Note and A6 Note smartphones launched in India; pricing starts at ₹7,990
At a launch event in New Delhi, India, Lenovo has today launched two new smartphones in the Indian market — Lenovo K10 Note and Lenovo A6 Note. Along with these two, the company has also launched Lenovo Z6 Pro in India.
Lenovo K10 Note
The Lenovo K10 Note features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE octa-core processor.
The phone comes in two variants based on memory configuration — 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM having 128 GB internal storage.
In the camera department, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup which comes with a 16 MP main sensor, an 8 MP 2X Optical Zoom lens, and a third sensor for depth sensing. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies.
Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band) + GLONASS, and USB Type-C. Running Android 9 Pie OS, the phone is powered by a 4050 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
Specifications
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE processor
- GPU: Adreno 616 GPU
- RAM: 4/6 GB
- Operating System: Android 9 Pie with ZUI 11
- Display: 6.3-inch Full HD+ with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 93 percent screen-to-body ratio
- Rear Camera: Triple camera — 16 MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Dual LED flash, 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture for 2x loss-less and 8x hybrid zoom, 5 MP camera with f/2.2 aperture for portrait shots
- Front Camera: 16 MP
- Internal Storage: 64/128 GB
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band) + GLONASS, and USB Type-C
- Other: Fingerprint Sensor, Dolby Audio
- Colors: Knight Black and Stardust Blue
- Battery: 4050 mAh with 18W fast charging
Pricing and Availability
- Price of 4 GB + 64 GB: ₹13,999
- Price of 6 GB + 128 GB: ₹15,999
- Availability: From 16th September via Flipkart
Lenovo A6 Note
Another smartphone launched today in India by the company is Lenovo A6 Note. The phone features a 6.09-inch HD+ display with the same 19.5:9 aspect ratio and offers 88 percent screen-to-body ratio.
Under the hood, this one is powered by a 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor. It comes packed with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. There’s also a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity.
As for the cameras, the phone has a 13 MP + 2 MP dual camera setup on the back and on the front side, it features a 5 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. The Lenovo A6 Note comes in two colors — Blue and Black.
Specifications
- CPU: 2.0 GHz octa-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- Operating System: Android 9 Pie
- Display: 6.09-inch HD+ with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 88 percent STB ratio
- Rear Camera: Dual Camera — 13 MP + 2 MP
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- Expandable Storage: Up to 256 GB
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
- Other: Fingerprint Sensor
- Colors: Blue and Black
- Battery: 4000 mAh with 10W charging support
Pricing and Availability
- Price of 3 GB + 32 GB: ₹7,999
- Availability: From 11th September via Flipkart