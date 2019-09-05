Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Cube announced at IFA 2019

At the IFA 2019 show in Berlin, Amazon has announced its first Fire TV which comes with an OLED display, as well as Fire TV Cube, its flagship media streaming box.

Amazon Fire TV

For the Fire TV, the company has partnered with Grundig. The device comes in two models – one with far-field voice microphones built-in for hands-free Alexa control and the other without mics. Instead of mics, the TV comes with the usual Alexa voice remote.

It comes with latest-generation LG OLED panel that offers a wide colour gamut and has support for HDR10 as well as Dolby Vision. The Grundig Fire TV Edition comes in two sizes — 55-inch and 65-inch and comes with support for a 10-speaker system with Dolby ATMOS Audio.

The Grundig OLED Fire TV Editions with far-field mics start at €1,299.99 (approx. ₹1,03,050) and ships on November 21st, while the regular model costs €1,199.99 (approx. ₹95,200) and it starts shipping on October 28th. Both the devices will be available in Germany and Austria.

Grundig will also be releasing a number of cheaper LCD Fire TV Edition and is planning to launch 11 televisions in total. The company also announced a series of JVC-branded Fire TV Edition 4K HDR TVs but a specific release date is not yet available.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

The new Amazon Fire TV Cube is the successor to the original Fire TV Cube, which was launched in June 2018. It combines the capabilities of the Fire TV range and the Echo range of Alexa-enabled smart speakers.

It has far-field voice recognition with eight microphones for hands-free Alexa capabilities, and a hexa-core processor that promises better performance. It also comes with support for 4K and HDR content up to the Dolby Vision format.

It can also stream content from various services including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube. The new Amazon Fire TV Cube, the second-generation model, is priced at $120 (approx. ₹8,600) and is now up for pre-order with shipping set to start from 10th October.