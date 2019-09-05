Samsung Galaxy Fold all set to launch on 6th September in South Korea

Samsung’s first foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, has already been confirmed to get launched in September. However, the company had not revealed the exact launch date for the same.

Now, the company has confirmed that the Galaxy Fold smartphone will be available for purchase in South Korea from 6th September, with support for 5G connectivity. As for the pricing, the smartphone will be available for KRW 2.398 million which roughly converts to $1,977.47.

The South Korean giant said that it has made some crucial changes to the design flaws. The company also said that the device was put through ‘rigorous tests’ to validate new design changes. In an official release, the company explains the key changes made to the phone’s design.

The top layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it’s an integral part of the phone. It now has additional reinforcements to better protect if from external particles. Also, the top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps.

The company also added that additional metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included to reinforce the protection of the display. Further, the space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

Samsung had announced its first foldable smartphone — Samsung Galaxy Fold in February. It was originally supposed to release to the public on April 26th in select major markets, including the US, China, and South Korea. But after reviewers complained about the phone’s display getting damaged after just one or two days of usage, the launch was postponed.

The smartphone features two displays – one that measures 4.6-inch and the other that measures 7.3-inch. The smaller display sits on the outer cover of the phone and has HD+ resolution. The larger display, which is the Infinity Flex Display, sits on the inside and has QXGA+ resolution.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC that’s paired with 12 GB RAM. The smartphone also comes with a total of six cameras – three at the back, two above the main display, and one on the cover. It runs Android Pie and ships with two batteries having a capacity of 2190 mAh each, totalling 4380 mAh battery.