Gionee launches Smart Life Watch under its GBuddy lineup

Gionee, which recently re-entered the Indian market, had announced a few accessories under its new GBuddy lineup. Today, the company has announced a new wearable product — Smart ‘Life’ Watch, which will be up for sale via Flipkart.

The Smart ‘Life’ Watch is basically a fitness tracker and comes with several activity-based features that include 24 hours real-time monitoring of heart rate, calorie meter, fitness, health and multi-sport activity tracking.

It also supports fitness and workout regimes that tracks walking, running, cycling, trekking, playing indoor or outdoor sports. The device enables you to add and track your fitness schedule and daily regime on a real time basis using the G Buddy Application.

The app also allows user data to be synchronised to other 3rd party Apps like Google Fit and Strava. Some other features of the smartwatch include sedentary alert, memory full alert, alarm clock, goal completion alert, low battery alert, women health features, power saving mode, music control and flashlight.

The wearable device is powered by a 210 mAh battery that gives it up to 15 days battery life and the company is promising a standby time of 30 days. Gionee also claims that it is the first smartwatch in its segment to sport stainless steel dial case with a trendy and stylish design.