Reliance Jio Fiber plans announced — check out Tariffs, Speed, and Offers

Reliance Jio announced its its fiber-to-the-home service named Jio Fiber across the country today which is going official from today. During the announcement at its Annual General Meet (AGM) last month, the company had revealed that the plans for this new service will start from ₹700 per month but no more details related to the plans were revealed.

Today, the company has announced all the plans for the Jio Fiber service, which ranges from ₹700 per month to ₹8,499 per month.

Bronze – ₹700 per month

Data: up to 100 Mbps with FUP of 100 GB + 50 GB extra

Free TV Video Calling: Included

Included Zero-Latency Gaming: Included

Included Content Sharing: Included

Included Device Security: Up to 5 devices

Up to 5 devices Welcome Offer: Jio Home Gateway and Jio 4K Set Top Box

Jio Home Gateway and Jio 4K Set Top Box OTT Apps: 3 Months (Jio Saavn + Jio Cinema)

Silver – ₹849 per month

Data: up to 100 Mbps with FUP of 200 GB + 200 GB extra

Free TV Video Calling: Included

Included Zero-Latency Gaming: Included

Included Content Sharing: Included

Included Device Security: Up to 5 devices

Up to 5 devices Welcome Offer: Jio Home Gateway and Jio 4K Set Top Box

Jio Home Gateway and Jio 4K Set Top Box OTT Apps: 3 Months Subscription

Gold – ₹1299 per month

Data: up to 250 Mbps with FUP of 500 GB + 250 GB extra

Free TV Video Calling: Included

Included Zero-Latency Gaming: Included

Included Content Sharing: Included

Included Device Security: Up to 5 devices

Up to 5 devices Welcome Offer: Jio Home Gateway and Jio 4K Set Top Box

Jio Home Gateway and Jio 4K Set Top Box OTT Apps: Annual Subscription

Diamond – ₹2499 per month

Data: up to 500 Mbps with FUP of 1250 GB + 250 GB extra

Free TV Video Calling: Included

Included Zero-Latency Gaming: Included

Included Content Sharing: Included

Included Device Security: Up to 5 devices

Up to 5 devices VR Experience: Included

Included Premium Content: Platform Access Included

Platform Access Included Welcome Offer: Jio Home Gateway and Jio 4K Set Top Box

Jio Home Gateway and Jio 4K Set Top Box OTT Apps: Annual Subscription

Platinum – ₹3999 per month

Data: up to 1 Gbps with FUP of 2500 GB

Free TV Video Calling: Included

Included Zero-Latency Gaming: Included

Included Content Sharing: Included

Included Device Security: Up to 5 devices

Up to 5 devices VR Experience: Included

Included Premium Content: Platform Access Included

Platform Access Included Welcome Offer: Jio Home Gateway and Jio 4K Set Top Box

Jio Home Gateway and Jio 4K Set Top Box OTT Apps: Annual Subscription

Titanium – ₹8499 per month

Data: up to 1 Gbps with FUP of 5000 GB

Free TV Video Calling: Included

Included Zero-Latency Gaming: Included

Included Content Sharing: Included

Included Device Security: Up to 5 devices

Up to 5 devices VR Experience: Included

Included Premium Content: Platform Access Included

Platform Access Included Welcome Offer: Jio Home Gateway and Jio 4K Set Top Box

Jio Home Gateway and Jio 4K Set Top Box OTT Apps: Annual Subscription

Do note that the extra data offered in several plans is a part of the introductory offer and is valid for the first six months only. Also, for Gaming, Device Security, Home Networking (Content Sharing), and Experience, compatible devices need to be purchased separately.

The company has also added that the user will get access to 3, 6 and 12 month plans that provides substantially higher value. Also, Jio will be providing EMI scheme through bank tie-ups.

Jio Welcome Offer

As a part of the Jio Welcome Offer with JioForever annual plan, users can get the following:

Jio Home Gateway

Jio 4K Set Top Box

Television Set (in Gold plan and above)

Subscription to your favourite OTT apps

Unlimited Voice and Data

How to get Jio Fiber

Visit www.jio.com or download MyJio app

Register for JioFiber services

If JioFiber is available in your area, Jio’s service representatives will get in touch with you

For getting the connection, there’s a one-time payment of ₹2,500 in which ₹1,500 is security deposit while the other ₹1,000 is non-refundable installation charge.