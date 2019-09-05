Reliance Jio Fiber plans announced — check out Tariffs, Speed, and Offers
Reliance Jio announced its its fiber-to-the-home service named Jio Fiber across the country today which is going official from today. During the announcement at its Annual General Meet (AGM) last month, the company had revealed that the plans for this new service will start from ₹700 per month but no more details related to the plans were revealed.
Today, the company has announced all the plans for the Jio Fiber service, which ranges from ₹700 per month to ₹8,499 per month.
Bronze – ₹700 per month
- Data: up to 100 Mbps with FUP of 100 GB + 50 GB extra
- Voice calling: Free
- TV Video Calling: Included
- Zero-Latency Gaming: Included
- Content Sharing: Included
- Device Security: Up to 5 devices
- Welcome Offer: Jio Home Gateway and Jio 4K Set Top Box
- OTT Apps: 3 Months (Jio Saavn + Jio Cinema)
Silver – ₹849 per month
- Data: up to 100 Mbps with FUP of 200 GB + 200 GB extra
- Voice calling: Free
- TV Video Calling: Included
- Zero-Latency Gaming: Included
- Content Sharing: Included
- Device Security: Up to 5 devices
- Welcome Offer: Jio Home Gateway and Jio 4K Set Top Box
- OTT Apps: 3 Months Subscription
Gold – ₹1299 per month
- Data: up to 250 Mbps with FUP of 500 GB + 250 GB extra
- Voice calling: Free
- TV Video Calling: Included
- Zero-Latency Gaming: Included
- Content Sharing: Included
- Device Security: Up to 5 devices
- Welcome Offer: Jio Home Gateway and Jio 4K Set Top Box
- OTT Apps: Annual Subscription
Diamond – ₹2499 per month
- Data: up to 500 Mbps with FUP of 1250 GB + 250 GB extra
- Voice calling: Free
- TV Video Calling: Included
- Zero-Latency Gaming: Included
- Content Sharing: Included
- Device Security: Up to 5 devices
- VR Experience: Included
- Premium Content: Platform Access Included
- Welcome Offer: Jio Home Gateway and Jio 4K Set Top Box
- OTT Apps: Annual Subscription
Platinum – ₹3999 per month
- Data: up to 1 Gbps with FUP of 2500 GB
- Voice calling: Free
- TV Video Calling: Included
- Zero-Latency Gaming: Included
- Content Sharing: Included
- Device Security: Up to 5 devices
- VR Experience: Included
- Premium Content: Platform Access Included
- Welcome Offer: Jio Home Gateway and Jio 4K Set Top Box
- OTT Apps: Annual Subscription
Titanium – ₹8499 per month
- Data: up to 1 Gbps with FUP of 5000 GB
- Voice calling: Free
- TV Video Calling: Included
- Zero-Latency Gaming: Included
- Content Sharing: Included
- Device Security: Up to 5 devices
- VR Experience: Included
- Premium Content: Platform Access Included
- Welcome Offer: Jio Home Gateway and Jio 4K Set Top Box
- OTT Apps: Annual Subscription
Do note that the extra data offered in several plans is a part of the introductory offer and is valid for the first six months only. Also, for Gaming, Device Security, Home Networking (Content Sharing), and Experience, compatible devices need to be purchased separately.
The company has also added that the user will get access to 3, 6 and 12 month plans that provides substantially higher value. Also, Jio will be providing EMI scheme through bank tie-ups.
Jio Welcome Offer
As a part of the Jio Welcome Offer with JioForever annual plan, users can get the following:
- Jio Home Gateway
- Jio 4K Set Top Box
- Television Set (in Gold plan and above)
- Subscription to your favourite OTT apps
- Unlimited Voice and Data
How to get Jio Fiber
- Visit www.jio.com or download MyJio app
- Register for JioFiber services
- If JioFiber is available in your area, Jio’s service representatives will get in touch with you
For getting the connection, there’s a one-time payment of ₹2,500 in which ₹1,500 is security deposit while the other ₹1,000 is non-refundable installation charge.