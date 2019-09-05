How to add people to your WhatsApp groups without saving them in your Contacts [Easy Guide]

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps available right now and it’s used by millions of people out there. It comes with support for some amazing features like Group Video Calls, Group Messages and stuff which makes it one of the most loved messaging app available for smartphones.

We all are aware of the WhatsApp groups and their features but did you know that you can add people on your WhatsApp group without saving them in your Contacts? In this guide, we are going to show you how that works.

Before getting started, make sure that you are using the latest version of WhatsApp and you are an Admin of the group in which you want to add other people.

Adding people to your WhatsApp groups without saving them in your Contacts:

Step 1 – Open WhatsApp Messenger and tap on the group in which you are interested in adding new people. Tap on the three dots in the top right corner and select Group Info.

Step 2 – Once you are in the Group Information menu, Tap on “Invite Via link” and WhatsApp will generate an Invitation link for you.

Step 3 – Once you have the Invitation link, Share it with the people you’d like to add in that group and your job is done.

That was pretty much it. Were we helpful? Let us know in the comments below and Meanwhile, you can also check out “How to do Group Video calls in WhatsApp” by clicking here.