Top 5 Best Smartphones in India Under Rs.8000 [September 2019]

Earlier on MobiGyaan, we made a list for the Top 5 Best Smartphones under Rs.10,000. With the amazing response to that article, we’ve decided to bring you a list for Top 5 Best Smartphones under Rs.8000. Let’s get started.

1. Xiaomi Redmi 7

The first phone on our list is the Xiaomi Redmi 7. This phone features a 6.26-inch HD+ Dot Notch Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the top. There’s an 8 MP Selfie camera with AI Beautify mode at the front and a 12 MP+2 MP dual rear camera setup at the back with it’s Aura Smoke Design. Under the hood, the phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Octa-core processor with 2 GB RAM. The Xiaomi Redmi 7 packs a 4000mAh battery and comes with P2i protection so you don’t have to worry about the liquid spills on it.

Available for Rs.7999, Redmi 7 is offered in three colors which are Comet Blue, Eclipse Black, and the Lunar Red. You can buy the Xiaomi Redmi 7 from Amazon, Mi India’s official website and offline stores.

Buy from Amazon

2. Samsung Galaxy A10

The Samsung Galaxy A10 was launched in February 2019 and comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ Display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. On the front, there is a 5 MP selfie shooter and on the back, it features a 13 MP primary camera with f1.9 aperture. There’s no fingerprint sensor on this phone so this might be a bummer for some people out there.

Under the Hood, the smartphone comes with a 1.6GHz Exynos 7884 octa-core processor with 2 GB RAM. It has 32 GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card. The phone runs on Android Pie v9.0 and packs a 3400 mAh battery which lasts up to a day with regular usage.

Available for Rs.7990, Samsung Galaxy A10 is offered in Black and Blue colors and can be bought from Amazon India, Flipkart, and offline stores.

Buy from Amazon

3. Realme C2

When it comes to design this phone is probably the best looking phone under Rs.8000, Thanks to its Diamond Cut Design. The Realme C2 comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ Display with an 89.35% screen-to-body ratio. It packs a MediaTek P22 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Processor with a 4000mAh battery.

On the camera department, the phone comes with a 13 MP + 2 MP Dual camera setup at the back and a 5 MP Selfie shooter on the front. The phone is offered in three variants with different RAM and storage options and we see two colors for the device which are the Diamond Black and Diamond Blue.

The 2 GB+16 GB variant for the Realme C2 is available at a price of Rs.5,999 whereas the 2 GB +32 GB variant is available for Rs.6,999. There is also a 3 GB+32 GB variant and that can be bought for Rs.7999 from Flipkart and offline stores.

Buy from Flipkart

4. Xiaomi Redmi 7A

If you are still a fan of small-sized displays which made One-handed use easier then this phone is made for you. Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ Full-Screen Display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 for a stunning visual experience. There’s a 5 MP Selfie camera at the front with a 12 MP Sony IMX486 rear camera at the back.

Inside the phone, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Octa-core processor, 2 GB RAM and a massive 4000mAh two-day battery powering it. Xiaomi claims that Redmi 7A can offer up to 17 days of standby time and continuous 13-hour video playback. The phone supports Wireless FM which means that you no longer need your earphones to listen to your favorite RJ. It has Dual Sim card slot and the best part about the Redmi 7A is that it comes with a 2-year warranty which means that if anything goes wrong with the phone within the warranty period you can get that repaired for free.

The phone is offered in two storage variants- The 2 GB+16 GB variant is available for Rs.5,999 whereas the 2 GB+32 GB variant is available for Rs.6,199. You can buy the Redmi 7A from Mi India’s Official Website, Flipkart and offline stores.

Buy from Flipkart

5. ASUS ZenFone Max M1

Asus ZenFone Max M1 features a 5.45-inch HD+ Display with a 1440x720p resolution. On the front, there’s an 8 MP Camera with portrait mode for selfies and a 13 MP camera on the back with an f/2.0 aperture and the LED flash.

Inside the phone, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Processor with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB Storage. There’s a 4000 mAh battery and Asus claims that it can last up to 41 days on 4G standby. The phone comes with Dedicated Sim and MicroSD card slots which means that you can expand the storage further.

The Asus Zenfone Max M1 is available for Rs.6,999 and you can buy it from the link given below.

Buy from Flipkart

So, these were the Top 5 smartphones under Rs.8000, did you find your perfect smartphone from the above list? Let us know in the comments below.