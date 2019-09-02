Airtel launches its new digital entertainment ecosystem named Airtel Xstream

Bharti Airtel has today announced the launch of its digital entertainment platform named Airtel Xstream. It is a part of Airtel’s vision of building a world-class digital entertainment ecosystem and the company plans to roll out a range of exciting solutions to cater to the entertainment needs of every customer segment of India.

All the content on one platform, delivered across screens: Airtel Xstream brings one of the widest entertainment catalogues – hundreds of satellite TV channels, tens of thousands of movies and shows in English, Hindi and multiple Indian languages, millions of songs, plus access to all the popular OTT entertainment apps on one platform.

Future Ready platform for connected Homes: Airtel Xstream devices will come with capabilities beyond world-class entertainment and will be the IoT gateway for enabling a range of solutions for connected homes.

Exclusive benefits for Airtel Thanks customers: Airtel Thanks customers will enjoy exclusive benefits on Airtel Xstream, including free access to premium content from Airtel’s content catalogue plus offers on a range of other services.

With the launch of this new service, Airtel has become the first company in India to enable a seamless digital entertainment experience, with a unified user interface across all screens. The company has also rolled out a new range of Airtel Xstream connected devices that will make any TV a smart TV and will be available to customers starting today.

Airtel Xstream Stick

Based on Android 8.0 OS and is designed for plug & play experience on any TV screen

Offers a single subscription plan that provides access to all digital entertainment at a one-stop destination with over 10,000 movies and shows from top OTT content partners

Built-in Chromecast support

Powered by 1.6 Ghz processor and comes with voice enabled search feature and Bluetooth 4.2

Airtel Thanks Platinum and Gold customers get complimentary access to the content subscription plan on Airtel Xstream Stick

Other customers get free access to the content for the first 30 days and will need to subscribe to a ₹999 annual plan to continue enjoying the exciting content catalogue

Price: ₹3,999

Available via Flipkart and offline stores such as Airtel retail stores, Croma and Vijay Sales

Airtel Xstream Box

Powered by Android 9.0 and bring satellite TV and OTT content together onto the TV screen

Along with the option to choose from 500 plus TV channels, it comes pre-installed with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Airtel Store

It has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and built-in Chromecast

Comes with a universal remote that features Google Assistant based voice search and hot keys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

Offers complimentary one year subscription to all Airtel Xstream app content in addition to one month subscription to a HD DTH pack

Priced at ₹3,999

Available via Flipkart and offline stores such as Airtel retail stores, Croma and Vijay Sales

Airtel Xstream App and Web access