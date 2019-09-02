Samsung Galaxy M30s is all set to launch in India on 18th September

Samsung Galaxy M30s smartphone has already been leaked and now the company has revealed the official launch date for the same. The Samsung Galaxy M30s smartphone will get launched in India on 18th September and will be available exclusively through Amazon.

The landing page for the smartphone on Amazon India also reveals a few things about the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M30, including its design, its battery capacity, and the fact it sports a triple rear camera setup.

The listing reveals that the Galaxy M30s will feature a 6,000mAh battery along with support for fast charging technology. It also teases that the phone will feature a 48 MP primary camera in the triple camera setup at the back.

It is also tipped to come powered by a “new powerful processor”. The previous leak had confirmed that the phone will be powered by a new Exynos 9610 SoC. As for the display, the device will come featuring an Infinity-U Display with a U-shaped notch, as well as a vertically-aligned triple rear camera setup, along with a rear fingerprint sensor.

As per the previous leak, the phone will come with a 6.4-inch Infinity-U display with Full HD+ resolution and a small cut-out atop that will reportedly house a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. Samsung is tipped to launch the phone with two RAM and storage configurations — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

