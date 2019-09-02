Google Play Store now accepts UPI payments in India

Unified Payments Interface, popularly known as UPI, has become the most used transaction mode in India. Now, the Google Play Store has also introduced the UPI payment option in India. With this, users will now be able to purchase new apps and games on the Play Store through UPI.

Interestingly, instead of announcing this feature, the company decided to roll it out silently. This new feature will now be available on all Android devices with version 16.3.37 or higher of the Google Play Store. Once a users link their UPI ID to their Google account on the Play Store, they’ll be able to pay for paid apps, games, books, audio and movies through UPI.

Prior to the introduction of UPI, Google Play Store allowed buying apps and games through credit/debit cards, net banking, billing through network carriers and Google Play Gift Cards. UPI payment will now be yet another method for buying something on the Play Store.

How to use UPI with Google Play Store?