OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro receives Android Q Developer Preview 5

While OnePlus is gearing up to launch its OnePlus TV in India later this month, the company has now started seeding the latest Android Q Developer Preview 5 for its latest flagship smartphones — OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro.

The changelog for the new update reveals that the version comes with improved system functions and stability. It also adds OnePlus’ full-screen gesture navigation. The whole build is based on Google’s Android 10 Beta 6.

However, since this a Developer Preview, the build is not stable for the day-to-day usage. There are a few known issues, mainly being the app compatibility problems, including with Google Pay. Users are also reporting system lag and stability issues from time to time.

OnePlus recommends that the battery level of the OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro should be above 30 percent and a minimum of 3 GB of storage is available before flashing this update to the smartphone.

This Android Q Developer Preview 5 is expected to be the last developer preview and after this, the company will start rolling out the stable build. However, do keep in mind that the company has not officially acknowledged this.

Stable version of the latest Android Q is expected to start rolling out from today, starting with the Google Pixel lineup, including the original Pixel. There are reports claiming that OnePlus wants to be among the first to offer software update shortly after Google. It remains to be seen if the Chinese smartphone maker can pull this off this time.