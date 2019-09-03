Samsung has launched its new 5G smartphone and the first one in its Galaxy A-lineup — Samsung Galaxy A90 5G. While not the first 5G smartphone from the South Korean giant, the smartphone could be the cheapest 5G handset from the company.

While the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G smartphone has been unveiled, the company has not yet revealed the pricing and availability details of the device.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution and comes with a taller aspect ratio with U-shaped notch. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, coupled with the X50 modem and RF-Front-End solutions for 5G experience.

It comes in two RAM variants — 6 GB and 8 GB and both models are equipped with 128 GB of native storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot on the device for more storage. The phone runs Android 9 Pie with One UI OS.

There is Game Booster technology on the device for lag-free live gaming experience. With Samsung DeX support, users can take advantage of full-blow desktop PC experience by connecting the Galaxy A90 5G to a bigger display.

Coming to the optics, the smartphone features a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree ultrawide lens of 8-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture. On the front side, you get a 32-megapixel snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that comes with support for 25W rapid charging. As said, the pricing of the Galaxy A90 5G still remains undisclosed but the phone is expected to go on sale in South Korea from tomorrow in Black and White colors.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core RAM: 6/8

6/8 Operating System: Android 9 Pie with One UI

Android 9 Pie with One UI Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution and comes with a taller aspect ratio with U-shaped notch

Rear Camera: 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree ultrawide lens of 8-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture

48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree ultrawide lens of 8-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture Front Camera: 32-megapixel snapper with f/2.0 aperture

32-megapixel snapper with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C port

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C port Other: Fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock

Fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock Colors: Black and White

Black and White Battery: 4500 mAh with 25W fast charging

Pricing and Availability