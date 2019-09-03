Alleged Oppo Reno2 5G specifications leaked online

Oppo recently launched three new smartphones in the new Reno2 lineup — Oppo Reno2, Reno 2Z and Reno 2F. Now, the company is set to launch this series in China on 10th September. Ahead of that, alleged specs of Reno2 5G smartphone has leaked online.

The smartphone carries model number PCKM70 and the TENAA listing has revealed all the key specifications of the device. It measures 161.8 × 76.6 × 9.5 mm and weighs 212 grams. The device features an AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The screen is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is fuelled by an octa-core processor that works at 2.96GHz and is coupled with 8 GB of RAM. It seems to be featuring the 7nm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform.

It has a built-in storage of 256 GB but lacks microSD card slot. The device will be running Android 9 Pie OS out of the box. For shooting selfies, it has a frontal snapper of 16-megapixel and could have a shark-fin pop-up mechanism.

The handset has a minimum capacity battery of 3,930 mAh so that typical battery size could be 4,000 mAh. The PCKM70 phone was spotted on the database of 3C regulatory platform of China in the previous month with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology.

It remains to be seen if the company decided to launch this Oppo Reno2 5G smartphone along with other Reno2 series phones at the China launch event on 10th September.