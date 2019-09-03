Nubia Red Magic 3S features revealed by the company ahead of its launch

Nubia has already launched a couple of gaming smartphones and now the company has scheduled a launch event in China on 5th September where it will be launching Red Magic 3S.

Ahead of the phone’s launch, the company has started revealing some of the key features of the smartphone. Yesterday, the Nubia revealed that the phone will feature a display with 90Hz refresh rate and will also offer 4D Vibration feedback for enhanced gaming experience. Now, the company has revealed that the smartphone will come with support for 3D surround sound.

The Red Magic 3S smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor. Soon after Qualcomm announced this new chipset, Nubia shared the news that it will soon launch a device powered by the same.

The phone is also expected to pack a large-capacity battery, possibly retain the 5,000mAh capacity battery of the Red Magic 3. As for the design, we expect the company to have an air cooling system and given that the phone is an offshoot of the Red Magic 3.

To know for sure what the device is packed with, as well as its pricing and availability information, we’ll have to until the smartphone goes official in China on 5th September.

