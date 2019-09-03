Gionee makes a comeback with Gionee M11 and M11s smartphones

It’s been about nine months since Gionee went bankrupt but now the Chinese company is all set to make its comeback in the smartphone market. The company is launching two new smartphones in its home market China — Gionee M11 and Gionee M11s.

Gionee has officially made this announcement on its Weibo account and has also shared six key highlights of M11 smartphone. Both the phones — M11 and M11s, feature similar design with dual cameras at the back, 2.5D curved waterdrop notch display, and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Both the phones are powered by unspecified MediaTek octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz and come with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Launch poster mentions 4,000 mAh battery so one of the phone will come packed by a 4000 mAh battery.

As per the reports, the upcoming Gionee smartphones carry model numbers 20190620G and 20190619G and were certified by TENAA recently. While the TENAA listing doesn’t reveal names, they are believed to be M11 and M11s.

As per the TENAA listing, one of the two smartphones feature a 6.21-inch HD+ display and packs a 5000 mAh battery while the other phone is tipped to come with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display. Both the phones will come with 16 MP + 5 MP dual rear cameras.

Interestingly, the Gionee M11 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box while the M11s runs the more recent Android 9 Pie operating system. While the former will come in Gradient Purple, Gradient Blue and Black colors, the latter will be available in Dream Blue, Ink Green and Starry Black colors. Currently, their pricing and availability details remain undisclosed.

