Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro starts receiving Android 10 update in India

Yesterday, Google started rolling out the latest Android 10 stable update for its Pixel series of smartphones. Just hours after that, Xiaomi also started rolling out Android 10 for its Redmi K20 Pro smartphone in India as well as in China.

While the Redmi K20 Pro users are getting the stable Android 10 build on the day of its release, the update is still based on MIUI 10 since the company is yet to officially launch MIUI 11. Now, there’s a possibilty that the phone will get MIUI 11 update as soon as it gets launched.

The update of Android 10 rolling out for Xiaomi smartphones so fast is still surprising. It’s been just about a month since Xiaomi began recruiting testers for Android 10. The update weighs about 2.4 GB and is now available for download. Below are the download links for the same.

As the company has already rolled out the update for the K20 Pro users, it should not take long for the update to start rolling out for the Mi 9T Pro users.

The Redmi K20 Pro (Review) features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 855 7nm octa-core processor clocked at 2.84 GHz along with Adreno 640 GPU.

It packs 6/8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage. As for the camera setup, there are three camera sensors on the back panel — 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP. On the front side, there’s a 20 MP snapper. The phone runs MIUI 10 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 27W SonicCharge.