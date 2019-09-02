Realme smartphone powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC surfaces online

Realme is gearing up to launch Realme Q series smartphones in China on 5th September and later this month, the company will launch its first 64 MP camera phone Realme XT in India.

Now, details about another Realme smartphone has surfaced online, which is expected to launch in China. The phone has no name yet but is powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset and feature a 64 MP quad-camera setup on the back.

Further, it is revealed that the phone features a 6.4-inch Samsung AMOLED waterdrop screen and is backed by a 4000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charging support. Along with having an in-display fingerprint sensor, the company will also offer a 32-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone will come with 8 GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage and support for expandable storage up to 256 GB using a microSD card. It will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with ColorOS 6.

It’s still not known if the phone will launch in India first since the XT is launching in India in a few weeks. However, the phone could also get launched as a part of the Q-series in China this week. The company could also tease the phone at Realme Q launch event. We’ll just have to wait and watch.

