Realme Q specifications revealed by the company’s CMO
Realme has scheduled a launch event in China on 5th September for launching Realme Q series smartphones, which features a quad-camera setup. After teasing a few features of the phone, Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase has now revealed more details about the phone.
He has confirmed that the smartphone will come powered by a 4035 mAh battery and will have support for 20W VOOC fast charging technology. Further, he reveals that the phone will come with UFS 2.1 high-speed flash memory for faster data transfer.
It’s already known that the smartphone will come with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor on the back in the quad-camera setup. Further, it has also been confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 712 processor, same as the Realme 5 Pro.
While the company has not made it clear, it seems that the upcoming lineup will be a re-branded version of the Realme 5 series which was launched in India earlier this month. Also, the Realme 5 Pro smartphone was recently certified by TENAA in China, which further points towards Realme Q being the rebranded Realme 5 series for the Chinese market.
Currently, Realme is selling two smartphones in the Chinese market — Realme X and X Lite. While the Realme X was first launched in China, the X Lite is a re-branded version of the Realme 3 Pro. Thus, the Q-series will be the second smartphone lineup from the Oppo-backed brand in China.