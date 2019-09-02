Realme Q specifications revealed by the company’s CMO

Realme has scheduled a launch event in China on 5th September for launching Realme Q series smartphones, which features a quad-camera setup. After teasing a few features of the phone, Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase has now revealed more details about the phone.

He has confirmed that the smartphone will come powered by a 4035 mAh battery and will have support for 20W VOOC fast charging technology. Further, he reveals that the phone will come with UFS 2.1 high-speed flash memory for faster data transfer.

It’s already known that the smartphone will come with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor on the back in the quad-camera setup. Further, it has also been confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 712 processor, same as the Realme 5 Pro.