Huawei Mate 30 series to launch on 19th September in Munich

After months of reports and speculation, Huawei has finally confirmed that the Huawei Mate 30 series smartphones will go official at a launch event on 19th September in Munich, Germany.

The announcement for the same was made by the company on its official Huawei Mobile Twitter account. The announcement tweet also includes a teaser of the new circular rear camera housing for the smartphones.

Leaks have revealed that the Mate 30 series will come with quad-camera setup on the back where the sensors will be placed inside a circular housing, which is being called as “Oreo design”. It will have a camera bump, mainly because of smart cases which will bring additional features to the phone.

As per the reports, the Mate 30/30 Pro will feature cameras co-developed with Leica, two of which are 40 MP sensors. It will also have triple cameras in front housed inside a notch and the screen will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 990 octa-core flagship chipset, which is set to get launched on 6th September. The smartphones will also have a display that curves to the sides at an angle close to 90-degree.

The Chinese company has recently received certification for a new wireless charger that can charge at 25W, which could be present in this upcoming lineup. However, while the Huawei Mate 30 series will be announced in Europe first, it may actually not be available for purchase outside China. As per the reports, Google has said that the manufacturer isn’t licensed to launch the phones with official Android and Google Play services due to the US trade ban.

Apart from Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, there’s also Mate 30 Lite, which will reportedly make its debut as the Huawei Nova 5i Pro in some markets packing quad rear cameras and a hole-punch design.

