Top 5 Gmail app alternatives for Android

An email application usually comes pre-installed in every Android smartphone or tablet. While Gmail has now sort of became a default app for email for many, some manufacturers also offer a built-in email app of their own. However, the generic email app may not have all the features you want but the good news is that are tons of good email applications out there on the Google Play Store. It can be a task to search for the best among those, so we’ve put together a list of top 5 email applications as an alternative to Gmail. Check them out below.

Blue Mail

This is a pretty good Android applications for emails which comes with lots of features. It works with many email platforms including Gmail, Yahoo, Office 365, Outlook, iCloud among others. Like most apps, this one too comes with support for IMAP, POP3, and MS Exchange.

It can also sync multiple mailboxes from all the service providers into a single unified interface. It also offers a good user interface and allows users to customise the visualisation as per their liking. There’s also support for Android Wear, configurable menu, etc.

The application also allows user to set to different type of notification for each account. While Android is yet to offer dark mode, this app comes with the dark mode, which is quite useful during the night time. You can also mark emails to be handled later and set reminders for the same.

Download Blue Mail

Nine

If you are concerned about the security and use Outlook for your primary email, this could be the best suited app for you. It has no server or cloud features whatsoever but connects you to the email services.

It comes with a few other important features, including selecting which folders you want to sync, Android Wear support, and more. It’s a full-fledged email application based on Direct Push technology to synchronise with Microsoft Exchange Server using Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync, and also designed for business users.

The company is offering two weeks of free trial to check out the application and after that, you’ll need to get a license that costs $15.

Download Nine

Microsoft Outlook

Redmond-based Microsoft has been putting in efforts to increase its presence in the Android app ecosystem and thanks to that, Outlook is among the best email applications available for the platform right now.

It has a very clean and user-friendly interface and can sync several email accounts and keep them active at the same time. Along with supporting popular email services such as Outlook, Gmail, Yahoo Mail and iCloud, it also connects with the cloud storage.

One of the most helpful feature of the app is “Focused Tab” which keeps most important emails on the top. It has been downloaded for more than 100 million times and is one of the top rated email applications on Google Play Store.

Download Microsoft Outlook

Newton Mail

This is a powerful email client and is available for iOS, Chrome OS, Android, Windows, and macOS. The app was shut down after its acquisition but now the app is back.

The application is known for its smart searching capabilities, cross-platform abilities, and the user interface. Along with connecting with popular email service providers, it can also be connected to work tools including Zendesk, Pocket, Evernote, OneNote, and Trello.

This feature-rich app also offers a tidy inbox which can be protected with a passcode. However, unlike other apps, this one is not free and is offered through subscription. But the company is offering a 14-day free trial, after which it will cost $50 per year.

Download Newton Mail

Spark

This is a new application for the Android platform but has been quite popular in the Apple’s ecosystem. It launched for Android earlier this year to positive reviews. Along with basic feature, it comes with support for features like email snoozing, send later, reminders, pinned emails, and undo sent email among others.

On top of having some advanced features, the app also offers a simple user interface where each email address can be viewed separately as well as in a universal inbox.

Download Spark

These are the Android apps for emails which we seem to be the best. However, if you think we missed any good email client for Android, then please do let us know in the comments section below.