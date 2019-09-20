Realme X2 confirmed to come with 30W fast charging support

Realme recently confirmed that the Realme XT smartphone, which was recently launched in India, is making its way to the Chinese market with a different name — Realme X2. However, teasers shared by the company suggests it’s the Realme XT 730G which will go official in India this December.

The latest teaser shared by the company confirms that the Realme X2 will come powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast charging support. It is claimed to charge the phone’s battery up to 67 percent in 30 minutes.

In comparison, the company shows that 18W charger can charge 4500mAh battery up to 39 percent in 30 minutes, which should be the Redmi Note 8 Pro. It also shows that 10W charger can charge 4000mAh battery up to 34 percent in 30 minutes.

The company has confirmed that the Realme X2 will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor. It has GPU clocked higher for 15 percent faster performance and supports 1440p displays, up from 1080p on the regular 730, and 960fps slow-motion video.

As for the camera, it will come with a 32 MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling. On the back side, it could come with a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and will come with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will be running ColorOS 6 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 9 Pie operating system.

Source