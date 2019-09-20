Vivo V17 Pro goes official in India; features SD675 SoC, quad rear cameras, and dual front cameras

Months after launching the Vivo V15 Pro smartphone in the Indian market, the Chinese company has today introduced its successor in India — Vivo V17 Pro. The smartphone heavily focuses on the camera department, which the company believes is its strength.

The smartphone features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Ultra FullView display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 91.65 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor which is claimed to unlock the phone in 0.37 seconds.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, along with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup on the back. It consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera.

On the front side, the phone features two camera sensors housed inside a pop-up mechanism. It comes with a 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor along with Moonlight flash.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and USB 2.0. Running on Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS, the smartphone is powered by a 4100 mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging fast charging.

The Vivo V17 Pro comes in two color options — Midnight Ocean & Glacier Ice. Priced at ₹29,990, the smartphone will go on sale from 27th September.

Vivo V17 Pro Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with FunTouch OS

Android 9.0 Pie with FunTouch OS Display: 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 91.6 percent STB ratio

6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 91.6 percent STB ratio Rear Camera: 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 13 MP telephoto with f/2.5 aperture + 8 MP wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

48 MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 13 MP telephoto with f/2.5 aperture + 8 MP wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.0 aperture + 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture

32 MP with f/2.0 aperture + 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM (Nano), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, USB 2.0

Dual SIM (Nano), 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, USB 2.0 Other: In-display fingerprint sensor

In-display fingerprint sensor Colors: Midnight Ocean & Glacier Ice

Midnight Ocean & Glacier Ice Battery: 4100 mAh with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging

Pricing and Availability