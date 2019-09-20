Redmi 8A pricing leaked ahead of its launch on 25th September

Xiaomi recently confirmed that it is all set to launch the successor of Redmi 7A in India on 25th September, dubbed as Redmi 8A. Now, ahead of its official debut, the phone’s pricing details have leaked online.

As per the report, the 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage model will cost ₹6,499 while the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant will be priced at ₹6,999. The top-end model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage will be priced at ₹8,999.

Earlier, the teaser shared by the company reveals a waterdrop notch on top of the display. Further, it also revealed fast charging support and highlighted features like immersive viewing experience, Aura wave grip design and smooth multitasking.

The smartphone has already been certified by TENAA which reveals that it will come with a 6.2-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with 1520 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. On the back side, the device will come with a 12 MP camera sensor but on the front side, it will be equipped with an 8 MP snapper.

It could be launched in three variants — 2 GB RAM with 16 GB storage, 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage. We also expect the phone to have a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity.

There’s no fingerprint sensor so users will have to rely on Face Unlock feature. The Redmi 8A is likely to come running Android 9 Pie OS out of the box with the company’s own MIUI 10 on top. The phone will come powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Source