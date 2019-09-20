Redmi K20 Pro will be available from ₹24,999 during Diwali sale

Xiaomi has today announced the offers for its upcoming Diwali sales, which the company is calling #DiwaliWithMi. During the sale period, the company’s Redmi K20 Pro smartphone will be up for sale at a price of ₹24,999.

Along with the Redmi K20 Pro smartphone, the Redmi Note 7S will be available for a starting price of ₹8,999. This discounted pricing is applicable across Mi.com and Flipkart. Further, the company is also offering 10% additional discount on HDFC bank cards and EMI on Mi.com.

The K20 Pro is currently priced at ₹27,999 for the 6 GB RAM model and ₹30,999 for the 8 GB RAM variant. The Redmi Note 7S, on the other hand, is available for a starting price of ₹9,999.

The sale will start from 30th September, however, if you are Flipkart Plus subscriber, you will have access to these offers from 8:00 PM on 29th September.

The Redmi K20 Pro was launched in India a couple of months ago. It features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm octa-core processor along with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

It comes with a triple camera setup on the back that consists of a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP secondary telephoto lens, and a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front side, it has a 20 MP snapper for taking selfies. The phone runs MIUI 10 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 27W SonicCharge.