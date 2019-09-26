OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro launched in India

Along with the OnePlus 7T smartphone, the Chinese company has also launched its all-new OnePlus TV in the Indian market. Today, the company has two smart TV models — OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro.

Made with OnePlus’ burdenless design philosophy, the smart TV don’t have bezels on the front and comes with carbon fiber pattern back case. It also offers OnePlus Dock which is claimed to be made of strongest glass and is Inspired by the famous Doric order from ancient Greek architecture.

Both TV models come with 55-inch 4K QLED panels with 120% NTSC Color Gamut, Gamma Color Magic (with MEMC and De-Contour) picture quality chipset, and Dolby Vision. It also comes with 50W speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The OnePlus TV is running the latest Android TV 9 operating system and the company has promised to provide software updates for at least three years. It comes with OxygenPlay that has deep integration with with international and local content providers including YouTube, Prime Video, Eros Now, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee 5, and more.

The Q1 Pro offers 8 speaker stereo system with a sliding soundbar that will slide down every time you turn on the TV, while the standard model comes with 4 speaker audio. It has a 3-way digital crossover, 6-channel amplification, and an integrated 2.1 audio channel configuration for an immersive acoustic experience. The 8-speaker unit physical frequency division is equipped with four full range speakers, two tweeters, and two woofers.

It also comes with OnePlus Connect App that lets you use your smartphone as smart remote. With TypeSync, you can use it to operate TV just as you use your smartphone. You can switch from different applications quickly and find the most-frequently used applications easily on the dock bar.

The remote control for the OnePlus TV comes with fewer buttons for smooth and simple user experience. It has rechargeable Li-ion batteries so that you can charge them using USB Type-C port.

The OnePlus TV 55 Q1 is priced at Rs. 69,900 while the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro costs Rs. 99,900. Both of them will be available from Amazon.in, oneplus.in, and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores from September 28th in India.