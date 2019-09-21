OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro starts receiving OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

After Oxygen OS developer build and Open Beta updates based Android 10 were rolled out, OnePlus has now announced that the company has started rolling out OxygenOS 10.0 stable update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones.

The rollout of this new Android 10-based update comes just days before the company has scheduled a launch event for the OnePlus 7T series and all-new smart TV. The OP7T series smartphones will be running Android 10 OS out of the box.

The company should also share details about the roll out of the same update for older OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 5 series phones at the launch event next week.

OnePlus has said that the over-the-air (OTA) update will be rolled out in batches to limited number of users today and will have a broader roll out in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. It has also added that using VPN to download this build might not work as the roll out is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.

Here’s the change log for the OxygenOS 10.0 based on Android 10 OS

System Upgraded to Android 10 Brand new UI design Enhanced location permissions for privacy New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

Full Screen Gestures Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Smart display Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Smart Display)

Message Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings -Blocking settings)



