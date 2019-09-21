Google

Google Pixel 4 series to come in three color options including a new ‘Oh So Orange’

By Jeet

Google has already sent out media invites for a launch event on 15th October where the company is expected to launch its next-generation Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones along with a few other hardware products.

Ahead of the phone’s launch, almost everything about these upcoming smartphones have been leaked online. Now, a latest report claims that the Pixel 4 series devices will come in three color options — Black, Clearly White, and Oh So Orange.

pixel-4-orange-leak

Along with that, the cases for the Pixel series smartphones will also get launched along with the devices which will be offered in four colors — Blue, Chalk, Black, and Orange.

So far, we know that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones will come with a 5.7-inch and 6.3-inch OLED displays, respectively – both of which will optionally operate at 90 Hz. The camera will be getting an upgrade to dual camera setup with a 12MP shooter and a 16MP telephoto lens. They’ll come packed with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6 GB RAM, 64/128 GB internal storage.

The smartphones will also have stereo speakers, Titan M security module, a new Pixel Visual Core chip, among some other features. Also, the devices will run Android 10 OS and the company will be offering 3 years of support.

Besides Pixel 4 series smartphones, Google is expected to launch 2nd generation of its Nest Mini smart speaker, a new Nest Wifi, and 2nd generation Pixelbook. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for the official launch event.

