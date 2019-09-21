Google Pixel 4 series to come in three color options including a new ‘Oh So Orange’

Google has already sent out media invites for a launch event on 15th October where the company is expected to launch its next-generation Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones along with a few other hardware products.

Ahead of the phone’s launch, almost everything about these upcoming smartphones have been leaked online. Now, a latest report claims that the Pixel 4 series devices will come in three color options — Black, Clearly White, and Oh So Orange.

Along with that, the cases for the Pixel series smartphones will also get launched along with the devices which will be offered in four colors — Blue, Chalk, Black, and Orange.

So far, we know that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones will come with a 5.7-inch and 6.3-inch OLED displays, respectively – both of which will optionally operate at 90 Hz. The camera will be getting an upgrade to dual camera setup with a 12MP shooter and a 16MP telephoto lens. They’ll come packed with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6 GB RAM, 64/128 GB internal storage.

The smartphones will also have stereo speakers, Titan M security module, a new Pixel Visual Core chip, among some other features. Also, the devices will run Android 10 OS and the company will be offering 3 years of support.

Besides Pixel 4 series smartphones, Google is expected to launch 2nd generation of its Nest Mini smart speaker, a new Nest Wifi, and 2nd generation Pixelbook. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for the official launch event.

