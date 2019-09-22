OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro — Everything we know so far

After launching the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro flagship smartphones in the Indian market a few months ago, the company is now all set to launch its successor. It has scheduled a launch event in India on 26th September where OnePlus will take the wraps off its 7T and 7T Pro smartphones.

Along with the 7T series smartphones, the company will also be launching its much-awaited OnePlus TV in the Indian market. Here’s everything that’s known about the upcoming OnePlus 7T series, thanks to the company’s teasers and leaks.

Launch Date

While the company usually launches the updated “T” of its smartphones in November, this time the event is take place earlier than expected. OnePlus has confirmed that the 7T series smartphones will get launched in India on 26th September and in London on 10th October.

India – 26th September

London – 10th October

Design

Interestingly, ahead of the smartphone’s official launch, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared images of the upcoming OnePlus 7T smartphone on the community forum, confirming its design.

Keeping with the trend, the design of the OnePlus 7T series is quite similar to the OP7 series, but with some changes. The smartphone has a matte glass finish and features a circular camera module on the back that houses three camera sensors aligned horizontally.

While the company has not yet revealed details about all the color options for the upcoming devices, it has confirmed the ‘Haze Blue’ color by sharing these renders. But we also expect the company to launch the phone in its Midnight Black color as well.

Display: Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 2400 ×1080 pixels screen resolution offering 402 PPI pixel density

Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 2400 ×1080 pixels screen resolution offering 402 PPI pixel density CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 640

Adreno 640 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB / 256GB

128GB / 256GB OS: OxygenOS based on Android 10

OxygenOS based on Android 10 Rear Camera: Main 48 MP (f/1.6) with OIS + EIS / Telephoto 12 MP (f/2.2) with 2x Zoom / Ultra-Wide 16 MP (f/2.2) with 120-degree field of view

Main 48 MP (f/1.6) with OIS + EIS / Telephoto 12 MP (f/2.2) with 2x Zoom / Ultra-Wide 16 MP (f/2.2) with 120-degree field of view Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0) with EIS

16 MP (f/2.0) with EIS Battery: 3800 mAh Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging

3800 mAh Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging Others: In-display fingerprint sensor

Display: 6.65-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 3100 ×1440 pixels screen resolution offering 516 PPI pixel density

6.65-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 3100 ×1440 pixels screen resolution offering 516 PPI pixel density CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 640

Adreno 640 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB

256GB OS: Android 10 based OxygenOS

Rear Camera: Main 48 MP (f/1.6) with OIS + EIS / Telephoto 8 MP (f/2.4) with 3x Zoom / Ultra-Wide 16 MP (f/2.2) with 120-degree field of view

Main 48 MP (f/1.6) with OIS + EIS / Telephoto 8 MP (f/2.4) with 3x Zoom / Ultra-Wide 16 MP (f/2.2) with 120-degree field of view Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0) with EIS

16 MP (f/2.0) with EIS Battery: 4085 mAh with Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging

4085 mAh with Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging Others: In-display fingerprint sensor

Pricing and Availability

At this time, the pricing details about the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro smartphones are not known but its safe to assume that the pricing will be a bit higher than its predecessors but not much. The OnePlus 7 and its Pro model are available for a starting price of ₹32,999 and ₹48,999, respectively.

While the availability details also remain unknown, we expect the phone to go on sale soon after the launch as the festive sale season will kick-off in India by the end of this month. But since the launch is just days away, it’s not a long wait.

How to watch the launch event?

OnePlus will be live streaming the launch event on its website as well as on YouTube. We’ll add the live stream like here as soon as it is up. Stay tuned!