OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro — Everything we know so far
After launching the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro flagship smartphones in the Indian market a few months ago, the company is now all set to launch its successor. It has scheduled a launch event in India on 26th September where OnePlus will take the wraps off its 7T and 7T Pro smartphones.
Along with the 7T series smartphones, the company will also be launching its much-awaited OnePlus TV in the Indian market. Here’s everything that’s known about the upcoming OnePlus 7T series, thanks to the company’s teasers and leaks.
Launch Date
While the company usually launches the updated “T” of its smartphones in November, this time the event is take place earlier than expected. OnePlus has confirmed that the 7T series smartphones will get launched in India on 26th September and in London on 10th October.
- India – 26th September
- London – 10th October
Design
Interestingly, ahead of the smartphone’s official launch, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared images of the upcoming OnePlus 7T smartphone on the community forum, confirming its design.
Keeping with the trend, the design of the OnePlus 7T series is quite similar to the OP7 series, but with some changes. The smartphone has a matte glass finish and features a circular camera module on the back that houses three camera sensors aligned horizontally.
While the company has not yet revealed details about all the color options for the upcoming devices, it has confirmed the ‘Haze Blue’ color by sharing these renders. But we also expect the company to launch the phone in its Midnight Black color as well.
OnePlus 7T Specifications (Expected)
- Display: Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 2400 ×1080 pixels screen resolution offering 402 PPI pixel density
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm octa-core processor
- GPU: Adreno 640
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB
- OS: OxygenOS based on Android 10
- Rear Camera: Main 48 MP (f/1.6) with OIS + EIS / Telephoto 12 MP (f/2.2) with 2x Zoom / Ultra-Wide 16 MP (f/2.2) with 120-degree field of view
- Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0) with EIS
- Battery: 3800 mAh Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging
- Others: In-display fingerprint sensor
OnePlus 7T Pro Specifications (Expected)
- Display: 6.65-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 3100 ×1440 pixels screen resolution offering 516 PPI pixel density
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus 7nm octa-core processor
- GPU: Adreno 640
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 256GB
- OS: Android 10 based OxygenOS
- Rear Camera: Main 48 MP (f/1.6) with OIS + EIS / Telephoto 8 MP (f/2.4) with 3x Zoom / Ultra-Wide 16 MP (f/2.2) with 120-degree field of view
- Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0) with EIS
- Battery: 4085 mAh with Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging
- Others: In-display fingerprint sensor
Pricing and Availability
At this time, the pricing details about the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro smartphones are not known but its safe to assume that the pricing will be a bit higher than its predecessors but not much. The OnePlus 7 and its Pro model are available for a starting price of ₹32,999 and ₹48,999, respectively.
While the availability details also remain unknown, we expect the phone to go on sale soon after the launch as the festive sale season will kick-off in India by the end of this month. But since the launch is just days away, it’s not a long wait.
How to watch the launch event?
OnePlus will be live streaming the launch event on its website as well as on YouTube. We’ll add the live stream like here as soon as it is up. Stay tuned!