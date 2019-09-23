Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha confirmed to feature 100 MP camera sensor

At a launch event in China tomorrow, along with Mi 9 Pro 5G and a few other products, Xiaomi will also be unveiling its next-generation Mi MIX series smartphone, dubbed Mi MIX Alpha. Now, just a day before its debut, the company has shared a teaser confirming a major detail.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 100 MP camera sensor. It said that with the launch Mi MIX Alpha, it will topple the currently highest 64 MP smartphone camera with a 100 MP camera sensor. Xiaomi’s sub-brand recently launched Redmi Note 8 Pro having a 64 MP camera sensor.

Samsung Samsung Bright HMX is a 108 MP camera sensor and is the first mobile sensor to go beyond 100 million pixels and is also the first mobile image sensor to adopt a large 1/1.33-inch size. This is the result of close collaboration between Xiaomi Corp. and Samsung.

Along with confirming the 100 MP camera on the phone, Xiaomi has also shared a camera sample of the smartphone. The photo has a resolution of 12032 x 9024 pixels and the file is about 40 MB in size. The company claims that even when the photo is zoomed 8 times, the details remain clear.

As per the reports, the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha smartphone will come with a 2K display having 90 Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor with up to 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage.

While nothing much is known about the phone’s specs yet, we are expecting the device to be running MIUI 11 out-of-the-box, based on Android 10. For those who are unaware, the MIUI 11 will also be announced at the launch event tomorrow in China.

Source 1, Source 2