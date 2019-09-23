OPPO Reno2 Z Review

A few weeks back, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo, launched its Reno Series in India and entered into Quad Camera setup game with these devices. The OPPO Reno2 Z packs a MediaTek Helio P90 chipset and comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The device is currently being sold for Rs.29,990 but is it worth your money? Read our review to find out.

OPPO Reno2 Z Specifications

CPU: MediaTek Helio P90 SoC

MediaTek Helio P90 SoC RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6

Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection Rear Camera: 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel mono lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens

48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel mono lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens Front Camera: 16-megapixel with AI Beauty features

16-megapixel with AI Beauty features Internal Storage: 256 GB

256 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, GPS and GLONASS, Bluetooth,

Dual SIM 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, GPS and GLONASS, Bluetooth, Colors: Sky White, Luminous Black, and Polar Light

Sky White, Luminous Black, and Polar Light Battery: 4000 mAh with VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology.

Design, Display, & Ergonomics

This device looks stunning when it comes to its design and its one of the best-looking smartphones that you can get in the market right now. The OPPO Reno2 Z comes in a Curved Glass Body which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and the back. The back gets your fingerprint marks easily and hence it is recommended that you use the case that Oppo gives with this device. There is no camera bump present at the back as Oppo has given the camera setup under its glass and that’s the thing which I love the most.

You get the Oppo branding in the middle which gives a Neon Light kinda effect from its sides every time you move the device. There’s a pop-up camera on the top which looks similar to the one we saw on the Xiaomi Redmi K20 series. Reno2 Z also features a Headphone Jack in the bottom which means that you won’t have to buy a new converter or new Bluetooth headphones to enjoy your music. The volume buttons are placed on the left and you get the Power Button and SIM Tray on the right. The device feels premium in hand and Overall when it comes to the design this device gets a score of 10 from us.

Moving on to the Display, The OPPO Reno2 Z flaunts a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.6 percent. The colors on the display pop out well and we faced no problems when we were using it in the bright sunlight. The display on the Reno2 Z is bright enough and you can easily enjoy all your favorite movies and YouTube videos on this one.

User Interface and Software

OPPO Reno 2 Z runs on Android 9 Pie based on ColorOS Version 6.1 with Security Patch dated August 5, 2019. There’s nothing new on the software side for the people who have already used ColorOS devices. The UI is similar to the other Oppo phones we get and it’s highly customizable.

As usual, a lot of Bloatware comes pre-installed on the phone but still, you can uninstall some of the Apps which you don’t need and disable the rest from your Settings.

Moving on, ColorOS also comes with some additional features like App Cloner, Game Space, App Split Screen, Smart Gestures and a Theme Store. With the help of the Theme Store on Reno2 Z, you can customize your theme, icons, wallpapers, and stuff so you’ll never get bored with it.

Hardware Performance, Benchmarks, and Gaming

Talking about the Performance, OPPO Reno 2 Z is powered by a Mediatek Helio P90 SoC paired with IMG 9XM-HP8 970MHz GPU and 8GB RAM. Now, these specs may look good on paper but are not worth it considering the price and the gaming performance you get.

Starting off, We tried playing PUBG Mobile, Life is Strange and Asphalt 9 but we were disappointed as we faced major FPS fluctuations on this device. OPPO Reno 2 Z allows you to run PUBG Mobile in HD Graphics settings with High Frame Rate and you can set the frame rate up to Ultra if you play on Balanced or Smooth Graphics. Games like Mortal Kombat and Marvel Contest of Champions work fine but the gaming performance on this device isn’t up to the mark. The phone temperature goes up to 35-degree Celsius while gaming and usually stays around 28 degrees which means that the phone doesn’t heat up.

Talking about the Battery Life, the OPPO Reno2 Z comes with a 4000mAh battery which easily lasts up to a day. It supports VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology with a 20W charging output. Reno2 Z takes approximately 1 hour and 20 Mins to charge up completely. The device comes with Dual 4G VOLTE Support and has a slot for MicroSD card but it won’t come into use as the Reno2 Z already comes with 256GB of Internal Storage.

Moving on to the benchmarks, the device disappoints us here again and scores a 162660 on AnTuTu which is even less than the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Vivo Z1x, Samsung Galaxy A70, and other mid-range smartphones. With this benchmark score, we can’t even compare it to the Redmi K20 Pro because that device is chilling in the Top 5 on AnTuTu and starts at Rs.27,999 which is 2K less than the price of OPPO Reno2 Z.

On Geekbench 5 the Reno2 Z gets a single-core score of 377 and a multi-core score of 1474 which is again less than most of the mid-range devices available out there. On AndroBench the Sequential Read speed we got was near 510MB/s whereas the Sequential Write speed was up to 204MB/s. You can have a look at the benchmark results below.

Quad Cameras

Now let’s come to the main Highlight of this smartphone, it’s the quad-camera setup on the back. OPPO Reno2 Z comes with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel mono lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, there’s a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie shooter that comes with AI Beauty features. The camera comes with several inbuilt modes like Night, Panorama, Ultra Wide and an Expert Mode.

The camera on the OPPO Reno2 Z allows you to record videos in 4K, 1080p (60,30 FPS) and it comes with Electronic Image Stabilization. We compared the Video Recording on OPPO Reno2 z with the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and both the phones performed really good. When it comes to videos, the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro shows oversaturated colors whereas Reno2 Z keeps the natural colors.

We also clicked a few pictures with the camera on the Reno2 Z and you can have a look at the camera samples below.

Verdict

The OPPO Reno2 Z surely wins our heart when it comes to its design and camera but it fails to deliver the performance that we expect from a smartphone when we pay Rs.30,000. Its benchmark scores are even less than the Mid-range devices available in the market and the same is with its real-life performance.

If you are a person who just wants a good looking smartphone with a good camera then sure go for it else please don’t waste your money on this device and better go for Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7, Asus Zenfone 6z or any other device available in the market. These devices come with Snapdragon 855 which means that you’ll be getting the flagship-level performance.

That’s all from our side. For more reviews like this make sure you check out our Reviews section.