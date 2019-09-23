More details about OPPO Reno Ace surface online along with its design

OPPO has launched the Oppo Reno2 series smartphones in India last month and then it launched the same in its home country China on 10th September. At that time, the company had teased the upcoming Oppo Reno Ace smartphone.

Recently, the company revealed that the Reno Ace will go official in the country on 10th October. Now, the company has shared a promotional poster that reveals its design as well as key specifications.

In the poster, the phone has a waterdrop notch display and features a quad-camera setup on the back with the camera sensors aligned vertically in the top-center. Also, the phone is shown in two gradient color options — Blue and Green.

The smartphone is also confirmed to come with a 90 Hz display and will be powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. It will also be equipped with 65W SuperVOOC Flash Charging technology. It is expected to have a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and packs up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

As for the camera, we are expecting the phone to have a 48 MP primary camera, a 13 MP periscope zoom lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2 MP sensor. On the front side, the smartphone comes with a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies.

To know more about the smartphone, including different memory variants, pricing, and availability details, we’ll have to wait for the company to officially launched the Reno Ace smartphone next month.

