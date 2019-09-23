OPPO K5 powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC and 8 GB RAM gets certified by TENAA

After confirming the launch of OPPO Reno Ace flagship smartphone in China on 10th October, the company seems to be gearing up to launch yet another smartphone — OPPO K5. The phone has been certified by TENAA, carrying model number PCNM00.

The phone is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor, with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

In the camera department, the phone will come with a quad-camera setup on the back, featuring a 64 MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8 MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, and 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and 2 MP for 4cm macro with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, the device will come with a 32 MP snapper. The phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor and will be running Android 9 Pie based ColorOS 6. It is expected to come with Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C. The phone will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.

It will come in three color options — Green, Blue, and White. While the company has not yet revealed the launch date of the OPPO K5 smartphone, we expect it to get launched soon since the device has already been certified in China.

Source