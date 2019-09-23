ASUS ROG Phone II goes official in India; features 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED HDR display and SD855 Plus chipset

As expected, ASUS has today launched its new gaming smartphone in the Indian market — ASUS ROG Phone II. The smartphone was first launched a couple of months ago in July.

The phone features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core chipset, coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It comes with a 3D vapor chamber that efficiently transfers heat away from the chipset and into the body while gaming and there are vents on the back.

It comes with an optical under-display fingerprint scanner. In the camera department, there’s a 48-megapixel primary camera along with a 13-megapixel 125° ultra-wide camera. On the front side, there’s a 24-megapixel camera for taking selfies and video calling.

The smartphone also comes with a dedicated ultrasonic AirTriggers with faster haptic response rate and vibration latency of 20ms. Thus, you no longer have to raise your fingers before tapping. The handset runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 6000 mAh battery with 30W HyperCharge fast charging technology.

The ASUS ROG Phone II with 8 GB RAM is priced at ₹37,999 and will be available for purchase from 30th September. On the other hand, the 12 GB RAM variant of the smartphone is priced ₹59,999 and is teased as ‘coming soon’.

Asus ROG Phone II Specifications

CPU: 2.9 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor

2.9 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor RAM: 8/12 GB

8/12 GB GPU: Adreno 640 GPU

Adreno 640 GPU Operating System: ROG Gaming X mode UI based on Android 9 Pie

ROG Gaming X mode UI based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.59-inch Full HD+ 120Hz OLED HDR display, 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 108% DCI-P3, 10000:1 contrast, dE<1, 10-bit HDR, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

6.59-inch Full HD+ 120Hz OLED HDR display, 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 108% DCI-P3, 10000:1 contrast, dE<1, 10-bit HDR, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with 1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.79 aperture, up to 4K 60fps video recording + 13 MP 125° ultra-wide camera

48 MP primary camera with 1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.79 aperture, up to 4K 60fps video recording + 13 MP 125° ultra-wide camera Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128/256/512 GB UFS 3.0

128/256/512 GB UFS 3.0 Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ) / 802.11ad 60GHz, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), USB Type-C, NFC

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ) / 802.11ad 60GHz, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), USB Type-C, NFC Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Dual front-facing 5-magnet speakers with dual smart amplifier,3.5mm audio jack, Hi-Res audio, DTS Headphone:X 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone, Quad mics with noise-cancellation

In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Dual front-facing 5-magnet speakers with dual smart amplifier,3.5mm audio jack, Hi-Res audio, DTS Headphone:X 7.1 virtual surround sound for headphone, Quad mics with noise-cancellation Battery: 6000 mAh with ASUS HyperCharge 30W fast charging technology

Pricing and Availability in India