Samsung Galaxy A20s launched; packs SD450 SoC, 4 GB RAM and triple rear cameras
Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s smartphones in the Indian market and now the company has refreshed the Galaxy A20 as well with the Samsung Galaxy A20s. The phone comes with a 3D plastic back having a gradient finish.
The smartphone features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 1560 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor along with Adreno 506 GPU.
The 3 GB RAM model comes with 32 GB of internal storage while the 4 GB RAM model packs 64 GB internal storage. It also comes with a microSD card slot that enables users to expand the storage capacity up to 512 GB.
Coming to the camera department, it has been upgraded with a triple-camera setup that consists of a 13 MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP 120° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5 MP depth sensor.
On the front side, it comes with an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port.
It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. The device runs Android 9 Pie based Samsung One UI and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
The Samsung Galaxy A20s comes in four color options — Black, Blue, Green, and Red. The phone is now available for purchase in Thailand. While the pricing of the 3 GB RAM model is not yet known, the 4 GB RAM model is priced at 6,490 Thai Baht (~ Rs 15,100).
Samsung Galaxy A20s Specifications
- CPU: 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC
- GPU: Adreno 506 GPU
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- Operating System: Samsung One UI based on Android 9 Pie
- Display: 6.4-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with 1560 x 720 pixels screen resolution
- Rear Camera: 13 MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP 120° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP depth sensor
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0
- Internal Storage: 32/64 GB
- External Storage: Yes, via microSD card up to 512 GB
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C port
- Other: Fingerprint sensor
- Colors: Red, Blue, Green, and Black
- Battery: 4000 mAh with 15W fast charging
Pricing and Availability
- Price of 3 GB RAM model: TBA
- Price of 4 GB RAM model: 6,490 Thai Baht (~ Rs 15,100)
- Availability: Now on sale in Thailand