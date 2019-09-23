Earlier this month, Lenovo launched the K10 Note and A6 smartphones along with the Lenovo Z6 Pro flagship smartphone. Now, the company has today launched a new budget smartphone in the Indian market — Lenovo K10 Plus.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.22-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 84 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by Snapdragon 632 SoC with 4 GB RAM.

It comes packed with 64 GB internal storage and has a microSD card slot that enables user to further expand the storage capacity up to 2 TB. Coming to the camera department, it features a triple camera setup consisting of 13-megapixel (f/2.0) + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel sensors.

The camera has AI-powered features along with support for PDAF, Super nightscape, and slow-mo video recording. The front camera gets a 16-megapixel shooter for taking selfies and video calling. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor along with Dual SIM, 4G LTE, USB-C, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi. The handset runs Android 9 Pie out of the box and is powered by a 4050 mAh battery.

It comes in two color options — Black and Sprite. The launch of the phone is a part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Day and will go on sale from September 30th onwards. The smartphone has been priced at ₹10,999, which is ₹3,000 less than the starting price of K10 Note launched earlier this month.

