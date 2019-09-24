Google Play Pass subscription service for games and apps launched

After Apple started rolling out its mobile gaming subscription service named Apple Arcade, Google confirmed that it will soon launch its own service on the similar lines — Google Play Pass. The company has now finally launched the Google Play Pass.

Interestingly, along with games, the subscription service from Google also adds apps. The Google Play Pass will be available for users in the United States for the price of $4.99 per month starting from this week and will later be expanded to other regions.

The company has revealed that currently the service offers more than 350 apps and games from the Play Store. All of them will be ad-free with no in-app purchases since everything is going to be unlocked.

While the complete list of apps and games aren’t available yet, Google mentioned that games such as Lichtspeer, LIMBO, Mini Metro, Monument Valley, Old Man’s Journey, Stardew Valley, Terraria, Risk, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic are going to be available.

The company has promised that there will be new additions every month such as games like This War of Mine and Cytus. Apart from AccuWeather, the blog post didn’t reveal any other apps that will be a part of the service.

To make it easier to find apps, the Play Store will have a dedicated tab for Play Pass where all the supported apps and games will be present. It will also have the Play Pass ticket if you decide to search instead. The service can also be shared with up to five family members by family managers and individually downloaded games don’t affect the experience of others.

Currently, Google is offering a 10-day free trial of the service before the users decide to buy a subscription. While the service is priced at $4.99 per month, for a limited amount of time, users will be able to subscribe to the service for only $1.99 per month for a year’s subscription.