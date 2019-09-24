Nubia Z20 smartphone with dual screens is launching globally next month

Last month, ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia had launched its latest flagship smartphone — Nubia Z20 in China. Now, the company has announced that the phone will be launched on 14th October in US, Europe, Canada, and the UK.

The smartphone comes with a dual-display design, consisting of a 6.42-inch primary AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and a secondary 5.1-inch AMOLED display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution on the back.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor clocked at 2.96 GHz along with Adreno 640 GPU. It comes in three variants based on the memory configuration — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

Rear camera setup of the device also acts as the selfie shooter as well, offering the best camera experience on both the ends. It features a triple camera setup at the back with a Sony IMX586 48 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 16 MP wide-angle 122.2-degree lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens.

It also comes with two fingerprint sensors — one on each side. Running on Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box, the phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging.

Nubia Z20 Specifications