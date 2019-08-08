Nubia, the sub-brand of China-based ZTE, has today officially launched its flagship smartphone — Nubia Z20, as the company had promised. Like most premium smartphones these days having a unique approach to getting rid of the notch for full-screen design, this one is no exception.

For the Nubia Z20, the company has adopted the dual-display design. It comes with a 6.42-inch primary AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and a secondary 5.1-inch AMOLED display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution on the back.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor clocked at 2.96 GHz along with Adreno 640 GPU. It comes in three variants based on the memory configuration — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

Because of the dual-display design, the rear camera setup of the device can act as the selfie shooter as well, offering the best camera experience on both the ends. It features a triple camera setup at the back with a Sony IMX586 48 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 16 MP wide-angle 122.2-degree lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens.

Just like the Nubia X, the Nubia Z20 too comes with two fingerprint sensors — one on each side. Running on Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box, the phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging.

The Nubia Z20 comes in three color options — Black, Blue, and Orange shade. As for the pricing, it starts at 3,499 Yuan (~$497) for the base model with 6 GB + 128 GB configuration, while the one with 8 GB + 128 GB costs 3,699 Yuan (~$525), and the top-end model of 8 GB + 512 GB is priced at 4,199 Yuan (~$596). The phone is all set to go on sale on August 16 in China.

Nubia Z20 Specifications

CPU: 2.96 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC

2.96 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC GPU: Adreno 640

Adreno 640 RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with Nubia UI 7.0

Android 9.0 Pie with Nubia UI 7.0 Display: 6.42-inch primary AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and a secondary 5.1-inch AMOLED display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution on the back

6.42-inch primary AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and a secondary 5.1-inch AMOLED display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution on the back Camera: 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with OIS + 16 MP secondary wide-angle 122.2-degree lens + 8 MP telephoto lens

48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with OIS + 16 MP secondary wide-angle 122.2-degree lens + 8 MP telephoto lens Internal Storage: 128/512 GB

128/512 GB Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth, GPS with with A-GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C port

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth, GPS with with A-GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C port Other: Two Fingerprint Scanners

Two Fingerprint Scanners Colors: Black, Blue, Orange

Black, Blue, Orange Battery: 4000 mAh with 27W fast charging

Pricing and Availability