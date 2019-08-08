Black Shark Rookie Kit gamepad launched in India for ₹3,499

Black Shark, the gaming smartphone maker backed by Xiaomi, recently launched the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in the Indian market. Today, the company has launched its first mobile gaming accessory for the same device in India — the Rookie Gamepad.

Developed with portability and convenience in mind, the Rookie Kit comprises of two components, Black Shark Gamepad – (Left Side Version) and Black Shark Gamepad 2.0 Holder (Left Side). It works out of the box with the most popular Android Games and offers a 6+1+Analog Stick customizable button layout that lets you game “your way”.

Multi-function gaming button on the controller unlocks several powerful gaming features only on Black Shark devices. All of the physical buttons can interact with sections of the touch screen, and you can save a button layout for each game you play.

It connnects with the smartphone using Bluetooth 4.2. Weighing in at 20g, the Rookie Kit is compact, lightweight and easy to carry. It is powered by a 340 mAh battery that offers 40 hours of gameplay on a single charge and can be charged using a USB Type-C port.

The Rookie Kit for the Black Shark 2 smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting August 8th, for a price of ₹3,498. The Black Shark Gamepad 2.0 Holder is priced at ₹499 (Purchase Link) while the Black Shark Gamepad Left Side unit costs ₹2,999 (Purchase Link).

Black Shark also has a few other accessories such as cooling case and a full-fledged gamepad with a right side controller, but they are only available at the global store.