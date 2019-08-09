Honor Band 5 fitness tracker launched in India for ₹2,999

Last month, Chinese giant Huawei’s sub-brand Honor had launched the Honor Band 5 fitness tracker in its home country, with a starting price of 189 yuan (~$28). We recently reported that the device will soon be available for purchase in India.

Well, the company has now officially launched the Honor Band 5 in India and are priced at ₹2,999. However, the wearable device is currently available for purchase online through Flipkart for a price of ₹2,499. It comes in three color options — Midnight Navy, Coral Pink, and Meteorite Black.

The Honor Band 5 fitness tracker comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED color display with 282 PPI and 2.5D curved glass on top. It features a number of new dials to match the different needs of the user. But the highlight of this new smart band is the blood oxygen level sensor.

It can measure the blood SpO2 levels, indicating the level of oxygen in the user’s blood. The device also comes with features like 24×7 heart rate monitoring sensor, sleep monitor with the ability to detect six different types of sleeping problems, and 10 different sports modes that include indoor and outdoor running, cycling, swimming, and a few other cardio activities.

The product is waterproof up to 50 meters, allowing users to wear the wearable device while swimming in order to track calories. It also has features like remote camera capture, smart reminders, phone finder, etc. As for battery life, the company claims that the fitness tracker can last for around 14 days.