Realme confirms next-gen smartphones featuring quad-camera setup

Realme, the smartphone company which was initially formed as a sub-brand of Oppo but later split to work independently, has managed to establish itself in the Indian market. It witnessed a stunning growth and in just over a year, it grabbed around 9 percent of the Indian smartphone market.

Now, the company has revealed its game plan for its next-generation devices that are slated to go official before Diwali 2019. At the Realme Camera Innovation Event, the company confirmed that its next-gen smartphones will come with a quad-camera setup.

This is a significant development given that the company still has dual-camera smartphones and has not even launched a triple-camera smartphone so far. The smartphones from the company slated to arrive before Diwali this year include Realme series, Realme Pro series, and Realme X series.

Along with revealed this, the company has also shared renders of the back panel of the upcoming phones, which showcases that all three devices feature quad-camera module with sensors stacked vertically and the module placed in the top-left corner.

Since there is no rear-mounted fingerprint sensor of these three upcoming smartphones, it’s safe to assume that they’ll have an in-display fingerprint sensor, which also confirms that the phones will come with OLED display panels.

The renders also reveal that the successor of the Realme, which is said to have been named Realme 5, will come in Dark Blue color while the Realme 5 Pro will have Purple Gradient color. On the other hand, the successor of the recently launched Realme X will be offered in Red color option.

The company has also confirmed that it is working on a 64 MP camera smartphone but has not revealed the phone’s name yet. It will use Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor and Realme says it will be the first smartphone brand with a 64 MP camera phone in India.

Recently, Xiaomi also revealed its plans for the 64 MP camera smartphone and confirmed that the Redmi smartphone with the same camera sensor will be launched in India by the end of this year. It also revealed that Xiaomi flagship smartphone with 100 MP camera sensor is under works.