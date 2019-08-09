Huawei Mate 30 Lite to reportedly run HongMeng OS

Huawei is gearing up to launch its next-gen Mate series flagship smartphones — Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro. Along with these two phones, the company will also be launching a mid-range smartphone in the series — Mate 30 Lite.

Now, a new report claims that the Huawei Mate 30 Lite will be the first smartphone from the company to run HongMeng OS out-of-the-box. The report says that the Chinese variant will run HongMeng OS while the international variant will run EMUI 10 based on Android Q OS.

This new report is in line with the previous report which claimed that Huawei will launch a mid-range smartphone powered by its HongMeng OS in Q4 2019. This was surprising because Huawei executives had claimed that HongMeng is not meant for smartphones.

There’s a possibility that HongMeng OS was meant to replace Android OS but since the company can now get access to Android without any issues, Huawei changed its stance about the operating system. Earlier, the company’s CEO had also confirmed that the OS is “very fast” compared to Android.

The Huawei Mate 30 Lite’s specifications have also leaked online, which reveals that it will be featuring a 6.26-inch punch-hole display and is expected to come with a quad-camera setup on the back. It will feature a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP secondary camera and two 2 MP camera sensors.

The device will be powered by Kirin 810 octa-core chipset along with 6/8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB internal storage. Also, it is reported that the phone will be backed by a 3900 mAh battery. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for a few more weeks.