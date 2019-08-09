Samsung Galaxy A70s appears on Geekbench; could feature 64 MP camera sensor

Samsung, which recently revamped the Galaxy A-series smartphones, is now gearing up to launch new smartphones with minor changes to the original models. In line with this, a new report about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A70s has surfaced online.

The Samsung Galaxy A70s has appeared on benchmarking platform Geekbench which reveals that the phone with model number SM-A707F could be the first Samsung smartphone to come featuring a 64-megapixel camera sensor. Previously, it was reported that Samsung is working on a Galaxy A series phone with 64 MP camera, probably Galaxy A70s.

It also revealed that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, coupled with 6 GB RAM. The phone will be running Android 9 Pie operating system with the Samsung One UI. As for the benchmark scores, the phone registered 2,365 and 6,372 points in the single-core and multi-core test respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with Infinity-V notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and comes with 6/8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

It features 32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP camera sensors on the back and a 32 MP snapper on the front. Running on Android 9 Pie-based One UI, the handset is backed by a 4500 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging through USB-C.

Apart from Samsung, Xiaomi’s Redmi and Realme have also confirmed that they are working on a 64 MP quad-camera setup. Smartphones with the same technology from both the brands are expected to launch in India in Q4 2019.

