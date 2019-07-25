Nubia Z20 flagship smartphone set to get launched on August 8

China-based ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia has announced that it will be launching its new flagship smartphone, dubbed as Nubia Z20, at a launch event in Beijing, China on 8th August.

The poster of the launch event invite doesn’t say anything much other than the fact that it’s an annual flagship smartphone from the company and an image of the camera lens.

The smartphone will be the successor of the Nubia Z18 launched last year and the company has shared a couple of camera samples shot using the upcoming smartphone.

The images shared by Nubia are of the Milky Way in the Southern Hemisphere. The company said that it’s the first time a mobile phone is capable of capturing Milky Way with such detail. Both the images are of 12 MP resolution, so the phone could feature a 48 MP camera sensor, offering 12 MP output. Another image hints at the loss-less or hybrid zoom feature.

Previous reports had claimed that the Nubia Z19 would be arriving as the successor for the Nubia Z18 phone. However, with the arrival of Nubia Z20 confirms that the company decided to skip the Nubia Z19 moniker.

Being a flagship smartphone, we are expecting the upcoming Nubia Z20 to come equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset, 8 GB of RAM, Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box, and a large-capacity battery.

Source 1, Source 2