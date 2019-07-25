Samsung Galaxy A10s could launch in India next week for ₹7,990

Samsung has revamped its Galaxy A-series smartphones and currently, the cheapest phone in the lineup is the Samsung Galaxy A10. Just months after the launch, Samsung is reportedly planning to update some of the phones.

In line with that, Samsung is reportedly going to launch a new smartphone dubbed as Samsung Galaxy A10s in the Indian market next week. The report also mentions that the phone could be priced at ₹7,990, which roughly converts to $116.

Rumors indicate that the smartphone will feature a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by an Exynos chipset with a clock speed of 1.6GHz.

It could come packed with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage but we expect to more one than one variant of the Galaxy A10s smartphone. There also does not appear to be a fingerprint sensor on the device.

As for the camera department, the device will come with a dual-camera setup on the back featuring a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. On the front side, it will be equipped with an 8 MP snapper.

Software-wise, the Galaxy A10s will boot Samsung One UI based on Android 9 Pie operating system. The device will be backed up by a 4,000 mAh battery. However, these are not the official specs, so take this information with a pinch of salt.

Source